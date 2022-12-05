Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Markham

See more sharing options

Detectives in Markham are investigating and asking for witnesses to come forward after a suspicious death was discovered.

York Regional Police said officers were called to an apartment at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

At the residence, located on Buchanan Drive near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue, police found a deceased woman.

York police said the death was considered “suspicious” and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

A post-mortem is set to be conducted to identify the victim and cause of death.

“Anyone with commercial or residential video surveillance, which may have captured something suspicious in that area, is urged to contact investigators,” police said.