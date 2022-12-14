Extended parking ban to go into effect for Winnipeg snow clearing operation

Winnipeggers should make way for snow clearing equipment Wednesday night as an extended parking ban goes into effect.
The extended ban means city crews will start cleaning two hours earlier than usual — beginning at midnight — and vehicles parked overnight on snow routes or winter routes could be ticketed.
In addition to a $100 ticket, vehicles violating the ban may also be towed.
If you’re not sure if the ban applies to your location, residents can look up addresses on the city’s website, via the Know Your Zone app or by calling 311.
The city said residents will be notified when the extended ban lifts and goes back to the normal 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. winter route parking ban.
