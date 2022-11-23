Winnipeg residential parking ban returns Thursday as snow plowing begins

Winnipeg’s residential parking ban is returning as the plowing of residential streets begins.
The ban will take effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday and will go on until Saturday at 7 p.m.
The city is advising residents to make alternate parking arrangements during this time. Residents can find their snow zone here.
Residents are also encouraged to report any streets that still have not been cleared after Saturday.
Vehicles parked in violation of the Residential Parking Ban may receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early), and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or has already been cleared, the city advises.
Winnipeg snow-clearing budget already blown
