Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg residential parking ban returns Thursday as snow plowing begins

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 11:59 am
A snow plow tackles Winnipeg streets. View image in full screen
A snow plow tackles Winnipeg streets. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg’s residential parking ban is returning as the plowing of residential streets begins.

The ban will take effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday and will go on until Saturday at 7 p.m.

The city is advising residents to make alternate parking arrangements during this time. Residents can find their snow zone here.

Read more: Group of Winnipeg ‘misfits’ striving to make a difference for seniors this winter

Residents are also encouraged to report any streets that still have not been cleared after Saturday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Vehicles parked in violation of the Residential Parking Ban may receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early), and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or has already been cleared, the city advises.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg snow-clearing budget already blown'
Winnipeg snow-clearing budget already blown
ManitobaSnowwinnipegWintersnow plowingresidential parking banWinnipeg Parking BanStreet plowingwinnipeg snow plowing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers