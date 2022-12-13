Rewards of $50K extended for information on Tamra Keepness disappearance, family homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Board of Police Commissioners announced Tuesday that it will continue to offer $50,000 rewards for information on Tamra Keepness and the triple homicide investigation into the deaths of Gray Nay Htoo, Maw Maw and Seven June Htoo.

The recommendations to continue to offer the rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the three deaths and on the disappearance of five-year-old Keepness were made at the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

“We know or we believe through our investigation that there are people in our community that have some information that may at some point in time feel motivated to come forward and this reward,” said RPS Deputy Chief Dean Rae.

“This $50,000 will hopefully help generate some of that motivation and come forward with that information.”

It has been 18 years since Keepness went missing from her home in Regina. She has never been found but the search continues.

A reward of $25,000 was originally introduced in 2004, one week after Keepness’s disappearance, before being doubled in 2014. Police hope the reward continues to bring new information to light in hopes of finally finding Keepness.

The triple homicide victims were a refugee family who had lived in Regina for around two years, having moved from a refugee camp in Thailand. The homicide occurred in 2010 and no arrests have been made.

1:49 Tamra Keepness one of many missing Indigenous girls listed in class action lawsuit against RCMP