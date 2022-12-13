Menu

Crime

Rewards of $50K extended for information on Tamra Keepness disappearance, family homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 6:47 pm
The Regina Police Service is continuing cash rewards for information that will help them solve the disappearance of Tamara Keepness or the Htoo triple homicide case. View image in full screen
Rewards of $50,000 were extended until December 2023 for information on the Tamra Keepness disappearance and information on a triple family homicide. File / Global Regina

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Board of Police Commissioners announced Tuesday that it will continue to offer $50,000 rewards for information on Tamra Keepness and the triple homicide investigation into the deaths of Gray Nay Htoo, Maw Maw and Seven June Htoo.

The recommendations to continue to offer the rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the three deaths and on the disappearance of five-year-old Keepness were made at the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

Read more: Rewards renewed for tips in pair of Regina cold cases

“We know or we believe through our investigation that there are people in our community that have some information that may at some point in time feel motivated to come forward and this reward,” said RPS Deputy Chief Dean Rae.

“This $50,000 will hopefully help generate some of that motivation and come forward with that information.”

Read more: BBQ in Regina’s Pepsi park marks 18 years of Tamra Keepness disappearance

It has been 18 years since Keepness went missing from her home in Regina. She has never been found but the search continues.

A reward of $25,000 was originally introduced in 2004, one week after Keepness’s disappearance, before being doubled in 2014. Police hope the reward continues to bring new information to light in hopes of finally finding Keepness.

The triple homicide victims were a refugee family who had lived in Regina for around two years, having moved from a refugee camp in Thailand. The homicide occurred in 2010 and no arrests have been made.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceBoard of Police CommissionersTamra KeepnessrewardsHtooKaren FamilyTriple family homicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

