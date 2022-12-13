Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, woman arrested after stabbing in Kitchener on Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 2:46 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man and a woman were arrested after officers responded to a weapons call in the Bridgeport area of Kitchener on Monday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near Bridge Street East, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Read more: 32 semi-trailers stolen from business in Kitchener over the weekend

He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while a woman who was also at the home needed to be taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now

After the officers investigated the incident, police say both the man and woman were taken into custody.

Read more: 2 men stabbed at bar in downtown Kitchener on Sunday morning: police

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged with assault causing bodily harm, failing to comply with a judicial release, and breaching probation, while she is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault causing bodily harm, and uttering threats.

Police say they know each other and that there is no threat to public safety.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener StabbingBridge Street KitchenerBridgeport Kitchener
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers