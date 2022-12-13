Man, woman arrested after stabbing in Kitchener on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man and a woman were arrested after officers responded to a weapons call in the Bridgeport area of Kitchener on Monday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near Bridge Street East, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while a woman who was also at the home needed to be taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After the officers investigated the incident, police say both the man and woman were taken into custody.

He was charged with assault causing bodily harm, failing to comply with a judicial release, and breaching probation, while she is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault causing bodily harm, and uttering threats.

Police say they know each other and that there is no threat to public safety.