Winnipeg cops interrupt drug deal, seize cocaine, Percocet, cash

Winnipeg police seized narcotics and cash after breaking up a drug deal behind a St. Mary’s Road business Monday morning.
Police said officers witnessed the exchange taking place, and were able to arrest one man, although another drove away before he or his vehicle could be identified.
A 20-year-old suspect is facing trafficking charges, as well as one count of possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Police seized 20 grams of cocaine, 30 Percocet pills and $9,500 in cash.
