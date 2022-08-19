Nearly 1.2 kilograms of cocaine seized from luggage at Winnipeg Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 1.2 kilograms of cocaine was seized from someone’s luggage at the Winnipeg International Airport, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Officers say they were called to the screening area at the airport for a report of possible drugs in a suitcase on Thursday at 5:20 a.m.

After searching the suitcase, officers recovered a brick of a substance believed to be cocaine which weighed in at nearly 1.2 kg.

Officers found the owner of the suitcase afterwards in the departure area.

A 25-year-old man from Saskatoon, who was heading for Toronto, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

He was taken into custody for a court appearance scheduled for Friday in Winnipeg.

RCMP continues to investigate.

