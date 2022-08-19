Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nearly 1.2 kilograms of cocaine seized from luggage at Winnipeg Airport

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 3:10 pm
Nearly 1.2 kgs on cocaine was seized from someones luggage at the Winnipeg International Airport, according to Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Nearly 1.2 kgs on cocaine was seized from someones luggage at the Winnipeg International Airport, according to Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Nearly 1.2 kilograms of cocaine was seized from someone’s luggage at the Winnipeg International Airport, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Officers say they were called to the screening area at the airport for a report of possible drugs in a suitcase on Thursday at 5:20 a.m.

After searching the suitcase, officers recovered a brick of a substance believed to be cocaine which weighed in at nearly 1.2 kg.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigation leads to seizure of more than $250K in meth

Officers found the owner of the suitcase afterwards in the departure area.

A 25-year-old man from Saskatoon, who was heading for Toronto, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

He was taken into custody for a court appearance scheduled for Friday in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Cannabis the root cause of youth addiction says Addictions Foundation of Manitoba' Cannabis the root cause of youth addiction says Addictions Foundation of Manitoba
Cannabis the root cause of youth addiction says Addictions Foundation of Manitoba – Aug 11, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagDrugs tagManitoba RCMP tagWinnipeg International Airport tagManitoba RCMP seize cocaine from someones luggage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers