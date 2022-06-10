Winnipeg police investigation leads to seizure of more than $250K in meth

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a drug trafficking investigation has led to charges for a pair of Winnipeggers, and the seizure of more than five kilograms of meth.

In a release Friday police said a recent investigation led the guns and gangs unit to a vehicle near Tache Avenue and Marion Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

They say a man and woman were arrested after officers found 258 grams of meth and more than $12,000 in the vehicle.

A short time later police executed a warrant at a home in the 100 block of Humboldt Avenue where they say another 4.9 kilograms of meth was found.

Police say the two seizures are estimated to be worth $252,900 on the street.

A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are each charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.