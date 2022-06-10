Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigation leads to seizure of more than $250K in meth

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 4:00 pm
Winnipeg police say more than five kilograms of meth was seized following a recent trafficking investigation. A man and woman have been charged. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say more than five kilograms of meth was seized following a recent trafficking investigation. A man and woman have been charged. Shane Gibson/Global News

Police say a drug trafficking investigation has led to charges for a pair of Winnipeggers, and the seizure of more than five kilograms of meth.

In a release Friday police said a recent investigation led the guns and gangs unit to a vehicle near Tache Avenue and Marion Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Guns, drugs seized in raid following man’s arrest at Winnipeg hotel

They say a man and woman were arrested after officers found 258 grams of meth and more than $12,000 in the vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg' Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg – Mar 29, 2022

A short time later police executed a warrant at a home in the 100 block of Humboldt Avenue where they say another 4.9 kilograms of meth was found.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: $21,000 in meth seized during arrest of ‘known drug trafficker’: Winnipeg police

Police say the two seizures are estimated to be worth $252,900 on the street.

A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are each charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

