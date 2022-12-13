Impaired charges laid in Burlington crash early Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police have laid charges against the driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday.

Investigators say they were called to Cedar Springs Road, north of Colling Road, in Burlington and found a Mazda hatchback that collided with a tree.

They believe the car was travelling northbound around 3:30 a.m., when the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway on the west side.

Two male passengers were thrown from the vehicle and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The 23-year-old female driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police say they are still looking for information about the incident. If you know anything, call the collision reconstruction unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.