Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit by stolen vehicle on Hamilton mountain

Police say a male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on Hamilton mountain.

Investigators say it happened just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, in the area of Upper Wentworth Street and Elite Drive.

Hamilton Police Investigate Serious Motor Vehicle Collision https://t.co/Lq0yukQzQT — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 11, 2022

Police say the pedestrian was struck by a stolen vehicle that fled the scene, but was found abandoned a short time later at an unreleased location.

Hamilton Police say further information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

In the meantime, residents and businesses in the area are asked to review their security cameras between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for any suspicious activity.

Detectives are also asking anyone driving in the area at that time with dash cam footage to contact investigators.