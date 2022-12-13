Menu

Crime

Quebec hockey league aware of sexual assault allegations against two former players

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 1:44 pm

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says it is aware of sexual assault allegations against two former players.

The league said Tuesday it only recently learned of the alleged 2016 assault involving two former Drummondville Voltigeurs players and another young man.

The charges against the two former players were first reported by Radio-Canada.

Read more: Hockey Canada pitches 9 new names to fill vacant board in wake of sex assault scandal

Radio-Canada says two of the accused — who were minors at the time of the incident and cannot be named — have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

The broadcaster says that the third accused, former Voltigeurs player Noah Corson, is scheduled to return to court in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked about the allegations, Corson’s agent, Nick Riopel, said he wouldn’t comment on that matter, citing the ongoing legal procedures.

Quebec’s public prosecutor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

