Politics

Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum to be demolished

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted December 13, 2022 12:17 pm
The Exhibition Lands, located in northeast Edmonton, is home to Northlands Coliseum. Edmonton city council approved its demolition during budget deliberations Monday. View image in full screen
The Exhibition Lands, located in northeast Edmonton, is home to Northlands Coliseum. Edmonton city council approved its demolition during budget deliberations Monday. City of Edmonton

It’s been closed for years and costs the city more than $1 million annually to maintain, but the end is near.

Edmonton city council voted to demolish the Northlands Coliseum, formerly known as Rexall Place and Skyreach Centre, during budget deliberations Monday.

The demolition will cost $35 million over four years and there is no planned date yet for the project. The vote passed 8-5, with Mayor Sohi and councillors Sarah Hamilton, Karen Principe, Jennifer Rice and Keren Tang opposed.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton to begin selling parcels of land as part of Exhibition Lands Redevelopment Project'
Edmonton to begin selling parcels of land as part of Exhibition Lands Redevelopment Project

The building, home to the Edmonton Oilers for 42 years, costs around $1.5 million a year in dark operation, according to Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador.

“Truly this should have been addressed years ago. At this point we have explored numerous options, including repurposing the building… to trying to strike different deals, but it’s very clear that those options are not viable,” she said.

“At this point it’s inevitable that we have to fund the demolition.”

Click to play video: 'Northlands Coliseum closing its doors in January 2018'
Northlands Coliseum closing its doors in January 2018

Salvador called the empty arena a “gaping wound in the community”.

“I just don’t think it’s responsible to continue kicking the can down the road, ultimately at the expense of taxpayers,” she said.

Read more: City of Edmonton to begin selling parcels of land as part of Exhibition Lands Redevelopment Project

Counc. Andrew Knack asked if council could try to sell the Coliseum or, to save even a few million dollars, pay someone less than $35 million to take it off the city’s hands.

“Is it not viable to go to the market and say, ‘We’re going to sell this for a dollar,’ or … ‘We’ll give you $5 million if someone takes on the requirement to demolish and then ultimately develop’?” Knack asked city staff.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s arena history: Northlands'
Edmonton’s arena history: Northlands

Bartosz Jarocki, in the city’s real estate department, said they’ve explored the options and asking any developer to take it on would be quite the ask.

“We haven’t received any expressions of interest along those lines where someone would be willing to take on the demolition work for us,” he said.

Read more: Ideas pour in for the development of Edmonton’s Exhibition Lands

Jarocki said the land will eventually hold a park, plaza and an LRT station and the city wants to be able to control the land in the future.

However, staff said they would keep looking into options and see if a developer comes along to tear it down.

City staff said there is still design work that needs to go forward before demolition.

Budget deliberations continue until Dec. 16.

Click to play video: 'Facing fiscal pressures, Edmonton city council revisits pricey Lewis Farms Recreation Centre'
Facing fiscal pressures, Edmonton city council revisits pricey Lewis Farms Recreation Centre
