Longtime employee reflects on Northlands Coliseum’s history as closure approaches

The Edmonton Oilers called the Northlands Coliseum home for more than four decades, and one longtime employee has seen many of the team’s greatest moments first-hand.

George Waselenko first got a job right out of high school as a parking attendant at the Coliseum 32 years ago. He eventually worked his way into the building, and is now the rink operator at Northlands.

Waselenko isn’t the first generation in his family to work at the Coliseum, spending some time with his mother in the box office.

“One time, the Toronto Maple Leafs were in town and back then, the players used to have to go to the box office to sign for their tickets,” Waselenko said, recalling he grabbed a pennant and had it signed by some Leafs players.

Waselenko doesn’t remember who was playing the first time he took the zamboni to the ice, but he does recall being extremely nervous.

“I think my legs were shaking when I was driving,” he says with a laugh.

There was an unwritten rule at the Coliseum not to chat with the players, Waselenko says, but notes Oilers like Kelly Buchberger, Ryan Smyth and Georges Laraque were natural talkers who he shared some conversations with.

One of Waselenko’s favourite moments was cleaning the ice for the Oilers during the 2006 playoffs run when the team made it to the Stanley Cup finals. He recalls many thought the team wouldn’t even make it that far into the post-season, but the fans’ energy during those games felt “louder than any concert I’ve ever gone to.”

The City of Edmonton takes over the Coliseum on Jan. 1, and the plan is to close the building. However, the future of the rink is uncertain, with potential options including redevelopment or demolishing the arena.

Waselenko feels the building still has a lot of life left in it, noting the boilers and rooftop units are only 10 years old. He supported Hockey Canada’s suggestion to build a two-floor, four-rink facility, but the proposal was shut down by City Council.

Waselenko says there’s always a high demand for ice time in minor hockey, with many calls seeking time on Coliseum ice in the final months.

With the Coliseum’s final days counting down, Waselenko, who was also the venue’s operations manager during its last three years, says he’ll miss the atmosphere of the building on game day.

“Getting there in the morning … the building was being set up for the game, so [it] would be a bit cooler and crisper, the TV truck would be in there, [and] the people around, you’d shake hands with them. That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”