Museum London to showcase ‘resilient’ residents in 2023 exhibition

Museum London is looking for stories of local resilience for a new exhibit set to take place in the fall of 2023.
The upcoming community exhibition, titled “Resilient Londoners,” will feature 75 or more stories and memories from Forest City residents, “including those who have been historically underrepresented at the Museum,” officials said.
Read more: Kids and COVID-19 resilience: How much stress is too much?
To accompany Londoners’ tales of resilience, the museum is also asking for a personal object to “associate with the defining moment of resilience,” in referencing the “source of the strength.”
While inquiries are open into the new year, Lloydlangston said that they are already seeing the exhibition “come out of the woodwork.”
-
Some Canadians can apply for a one-time rent top up starting Monday. Here’s what to know
-
How strangers came to the rescue of N.S. woman who couldn’t afford new winter tires
“For example, I have people who want to share journeys of overcoming an addiction and that’s represented, for one person, with their 24-hour sobriety coin as well as their one year at work pin which just shows this path to achieving this victory, this milestone,” she said.
Objects can also include:
- a piece of clothing
- a photograph or keepsake
- an award or mark of achievement
- something you inherited from an ancestor or family member
“Resilience is the little things in the big things, and I think we can learn so much from both the little and the big,” Lloydlangston said.
The submission deadline is Jan. 20, 2023. For more information, visit the Museum London website.
Comments