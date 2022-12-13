Museum London to showcase ‘resilient’ residents in 2023 exhibition

Send this page to someone via email

Museum London is looking for stories of local resilience for a new exhibit set to take place in the fall of 2023.

The upcoming community exhibition, titled “Resilient Londoners,” will feature 75 or more stories and memories from Forest City residents, “including those who have been historically underrepresented at the Museum,” officials said.

“People are amazing,” said Amber Lloydlangston, curator of regional history for Museum London. “I don’t have any preconceptions about what people might share [but] I am really open to hearing stories.”

To accompany Londoners’ tales of resilience, the museum is also asking for a personal object to “associate with the defining moment of resilience,” in referencing the “source of the strength.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:41 Happiness expert weighs in on building resiliency

While inquiries are open into the new year, Lloydlangston said that they are already seeing the exhibition “come out of the woodwork.”

“For example, I have people who want to share journeys of overcoming an addiction and that’s represented, for one person, with their 24-hour sobriety coin as well as their one year at work pin which just shows this path to achieving this victory, this milestone,” she said.

“Somebody else wants to chart a journey but with a pair of baby shoes and a pair of their shoes from adulthood to say, this is where I started, this is the path I’ve walked, here’s what I’ve been through, [and] here’s where I am today.”

Objects can also include:

a piece of clothing

a photograph or keepsake

an award or mark of achievement

something you inherited from an ancestor or family member

“Resilience is the little things in the big things, and I think we can learn so much from both the little and the big,” Lloydlangston said.

Story continues below advertisement

The submission deadline is Jan. 20, 2023. For more information, visit the Museum London website.