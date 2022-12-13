Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cube vans targeted in latest catalytic converter thefts in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 10:00 am
Peterborough police are warning about the rise of catalytic converter thefts in the city. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are warning about the rise of catalytic converter thefts in the city. Files

Police in Peterborough are investigating two more reported thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

On Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to investigate thefts at a business in the area of the Kingsway and Erskine Avenue.

Read more: 15 catalytic converters reported stolen from vehicles at Peterborough businesses: police

Police learned that the catalytic converters had been removed from two cube vans. The estimated value of the theft is $4,000, police said.

The thefts follow the disappearance of 15 other catalytic converters from vehicles at businesses in the city early Sunday. Police say in two of the incidents, a white SUV with two people inside was spotted entering the parking lots of the businesses.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say precious metals found inside the exhaust emission control device are often sold to scrap metal yards. Among the metals found in a catalytic converter are platinum, palladium and cadmium.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeCatalytic convertercatayltic converter theft
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers