Cube vans targeted in latest catalytic converter thefts in Peterborough

Police in Peterborough are investigating two more reported thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

On Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to investigate thefts at a business in the area of the Kingsway and Erskine Avenue.

Police learned that the catalytic converters had been removed from two cube vans. The estimated value of the theft is $4,000, police said.

The thefts follow the disappearance of 15 other catalytic converters from vehicles at businesses in the city early Sunday. Police say in two of the incidents, a white SUV with two people inside was spotted entering the parking lots of the businesses.

Police say precious metals found inside the exhaust emission control device are often sold to scrap metal yards. Among the metals found in a catalytic converter are platinum, palladium and cadmium.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.