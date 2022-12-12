15 catalytic converters reported stolen from vehicles at Peterborough businesses: police

Police in Peterborough are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, 15 catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles at several businesses in areas of Rye Street, The Kingsway and Erskine Avenue.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that features a number of precious metals such as platinum, palladium and cadmium. Police say the metals are often sold to scrap metal yards.
In two instances, a white SUV with two people in it was spotted entering the parking lots of the businesses, police said.
Read more: Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Haliburton dealership: OPP
Investigators believe the thefts happened sometime early Sunday, police said.
-
Indigenous communities call on U.S. to confront Canada’s toxic mining runoff at border
-
Canada’s health care facing ‘national crisis’ that can’t be solved by provinces: Singh
The total value of the thefts is worth $15,000.
Anyone with information can call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.
In August 2022, the police service reported a string of catalytic converters at auto dealerships in the city.
Comments