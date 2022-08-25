Menu

Crime

Catalytic converter thefts continue to climb in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 11:03 am
What a vehicle looks like when the catalytic converter has been stolen. Peterborough police report 16 incidents of thefts this year. View image in full screen
What a vehicle looks like when the catalytic converter has been stolen. Peterborough police report 16 incidents of thefts this year. Global News file

Peterborough police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at a dealership this month.

On Wednesday, police were called to the business in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Westridge Boulevard, which reported that nine vehicles were damaged and each had their catalytic converters stolen.

It’s believed the thefts occurred sometime between Aug. 16 and 18.  The value of the theft and damage is $50,000, police said.

Read more: Customer’s catalytic converter stolen at Ontario dealership that won’t pay

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device made from a number of metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium. A number of police services have previously reported that the metals in the converters are often sold to scrap metal yards.

Police say since the beginning of 2022, there have been 16 reported incidents of catalytic converter thefts.

“The thefts have happened to commercial vehicles, vehicles on dealership lots and personal vehicles,” police said. “Peterborough Police want residents and businesses to be aware of these thefts and are asked to consider ensuring parking lots are secure and driveways are well-lit.”

