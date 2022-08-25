Catalytic converter thefts continue to climb in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at a dealership this month.

On Wednesday, police were called to the business in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Westridge Boulevard, which reported that nine vehicles were damaged and each had their catalytic converters stolen.

It’s believed the thefts occurred sometime between Aug. 16 and 18. The value of the theft and damage is $50,000, police said.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device made from a number of metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium. A number of police services have previously reported that the metals in the converters are often sold to scrap metal yards.

Police say since the beginning of 2022, there have been 16 reported incidents of catalytic converter thefts.

“The thefts have happened to commercial vehicles, vehicles on dealership lots and personal vehicles,” police said. “Peterborough Police want residents and businesses to be aware of these thefts and are asked to consider ensuring parking lots are secure and driveways are well-lit.”