Redden joins Senators Ring of Honour

OTTAWA – Wade Redden was a mainstay on the Ottawa Senators blue line for 11 years and for his efforts the fan favourite is the first player to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour.

Redden first arrived in Ottawa as a 19-year-old looking to fulfil a childhood dream of playing in the NHL and left behind a legacy both on and off the ice. Fans welcomed Redden home with a rousing standing ovation in a pre-game ceremony Monday.

“It’s a really, really special feeling to be recognized,” said Redden. “I look back on my days in Ottawa and they were the best in my career and a pretty special part of my life.

“Those were special years because of the teams we had, the teammates I had, and the memories we made.”

Redden was drafted second overall by the New York Islanders, but was traded to the Senators when Bryan Berard, selected first overall, refused to sign in Ottawa.

Coincidentally, current Senators coach D.J. Smith had also been drafted by the Islanders in 1995 and the two attended training camp together and would cross paths over the years.

“He was a great player here for a long time,” said Smith. “His steadiness, you look at it today, everyone’s looking for that defenceman that can give you those minutes, do it right, play against anyone, good stick, the whole thing.

“I think, clearly, he gave that to the Ottawa Senators for a long time.”

The smooth-skating defenceman credited Lance Pitlick, his first D-partner, for supporting him during his rookie season where he played all 82 games. He also acknowledged fellow defenceman Jason York and veteran players Randy Cunneyworth and Curtis Lescyshyn. Redden added that the list would be far too long to name all those who had an impact on his career.

The Lloydminster, Sask., native played 838 games for the Senators, which ranks fourth among all-time Senators, behind Chris Phillips (1179), Daniel Alfredsson (1178) and Chris Neil (1026), all of whom were on hand to celebrate their former teammate.

Redden also sits fifth all time in points (410) and third in assists (309).

The friendships formed with Alfredsson, Phillips and Neil run far deeper than just being teammates for a few years. The group has celebrated births and deaths, success and disappointment and countless memories that lead to much laughter when reunited.

“They’re like brothers,” said Redden. “I mean, those guys you keep in touch with when you see them again it’s just kind of like you pick up where you left off … you just get such close bonds.

“I think that’s what helped us to have success on the ice.”

Redden is remembered for his excellent two-way skills and solid presence as part of Ottawa’s D-core, but he did just as much off the ice.

In 1997, Redden launched “Wade’s World”, which included the purchase of a suite to be used by children undergoing treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario to enjoy Senators’ games and concerts. He also loved his visits to CHEO where he could spend time with children and their families and he was an active supporter of the Ottawa Senators 65 Roses Sports Club.

“I loved the idea of doing something for the kids,” said Redden. “I met a lot of great kids and a lot of great people and when I look back on it now, with a family of my own with young kids, it feels really special to know that went on and a lot of kids were able to benefit from it.

“I think I had as much fun as the kids because I got to see the joy they got from coming to the games and being able to give them a moment to remember was so special for me.”

Redden joined the Senators when they were still struggling to earn respectability, but thanks to him and players such as Alfredsson, Leschyshyn, Phillips, Marian Hossa and many others the team became a perennial playoff contender.

Despite 11 straight playoff appearances, which coincided with Redden’s term in Ottawa, the Senators never won the Stanley Cup, reaching the finals only once in 2007 and losing out to Anaheim in five games.

“The playoff games at home, the big wins and the energy from the fans in the building are great things to remember,” Redden recalled. “We had some really good games, especially on home ice, and those are fun to remember.”

Joining Redden for the celebration was his wife Danica, whom he met in Ottawa, his three daughters, Leni, 12, Harper, 10, and Ryann, 6, his father, Gord, brother, Bart, and numerous friends and teammates.

Redden said he still felt the absence of his mother, Pat Redden. She passed away in 2006 from cancer during the Senators first round series against Tampa Bay. Redden missed Game 2 of the series to fly home to be by his mother’s side, but returned for Game 3 and was the best player on the ice, scoring a goal and two assists in an 8-4 victory.

“I can’t help but get a little emotional thinking about her not being here,” said Redden. “There are a lot of memories that have come back and so many people who helped us when she was going through everything.”

Redden recently joined the Senators in a player development role and said it feels natural to be back. Redden joins the late Bryan Murray, a former Senators GM and head coach, in the Ring of Honour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 12, 2022