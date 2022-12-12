Man wanted for allegedly following women, girls in Toronto’s Leslieville area

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto say they have identified a man wanted in relation to a series of criminal harassment investigations in the Leslieville area.

Toronto police said that between Nov. 25 and 27 they received calls in the city’s east end. They related to alleged harassment of several women and girls along Queen Street East.

On Nov. 25, two separate incidents were reported to police. At around 9 a.m., a woman walking her dog in the Queen Street and Caroline Avenue area said a man followed her closely, staring at her.

That same evening, after 5 p.m., police said a woman also walking her dog near Pape Avenue was followed by a man into her condo vestibule before she then shut the door to stop him following her further.

Another woman with three young girls was allegedly followed by a man who police said stared at the children on Nov. 27. “The woman entered a nearby schoolyard to get away from the man,” police said. “The man fled the area when the woman used her cell phone to call a friend.”

It was also reported to police that a man followed a 13-year-old girl home and started ringing her doorbell and banging on her door.

Toronto police have identified 34-year-old Jama Korshel of Toronto as a suspect. He is wanted for five counts of criminal harassment, according to police.