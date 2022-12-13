Menu

Weather

Snowfall prompts special weather statement for Barrie, Orillia and Midland areas

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 2:55 pm
Gazebo in downtown Barrie along the Lakeshore. View image in full screen
Gazebo in downtown Barrie along the Lakeshore. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of central Ontario with heavy snow in the forecast later this week.

The weather agency said the special weather statement is in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago.

The snow is expected to start falling Thursday afternoon and last into Friday, with snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres by Friday morning.

Read more: ‘Significant snowfall’ expected for parts of northern Ontario

 

Environment Canada warns that the weather may lead to hazardous travel conditions and reduced visibility.

A strong low-pressure system is expected to affect southern Ontario later this week.

Snow is expected to begin over the area early Thursday afternoon and continue overnight.

The weather agency said snow will gradually taper to scattered flurries Friday morning.

