‘Significant snowfall’ expected for parts of northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 2:03 pm
A man uses a snowblower in Fort Erie, Ont., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A man uses a snowblower in Fort Erie, Ont., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of northwestern Ontario that could see “significant snowfall” later this week.

The statement is in effect for Thunder Bay, Cloud Bay, Dorion, Kakabeka Falls, Whitefish Lake and Arrow Lake.

The weather agency says snow will start falling Wednesday afternoon in areas south of Thunder Bay, with the city and communities north of it set to see flurries on Thursday and Friday.

It says the amount of snow that’s expected to accumulate is highly uncertain at this point, with predictions varying between 20 and 30 cm, while areas south of Thunder Bay could see up to 45 cm by Friday morning.

Environment Canada is also warning that blowing snow and winds gusting up to 60 km/h could make travel in the regions “very difficult.”

The snow is expected to wind down on Friday evening.

