2 found dead in London, Ont. townhouse complex, police investigate

London, Ont., police are investigating after two bodies were found in a townhouse complex in the northeast end over the weekend.

According to local media reports, police received a medical call at an address on Boulee Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Police confirmed to Global News that officers attended an address on Boulee Street where two bodies had been discovered.

The investigation has been reassigned to the major crime section and no further updates have been provided.

On Monday, Global News visited the area where a memorial of flowers, candles, children’s drawings and stuffed teddy bears can be seen on the front steps of 416 Boulee St.

The identities of the deceased individuals have not been released.

London police will provide additional information as it becomes available.