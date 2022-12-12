Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after assault reported on city bus driver in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 10:12 am
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an assault investigation on a city bus driver last month.

Read more: Trio charged after stolen truck hits Woodstock, Ont. police car during break-in

On Nov. 3, the driver stopped and entered a business in the area of Richmond and Mill streets. According to police, a man later entered the building and assaulted the driver before wielding a knife and chasing the victim out of the business.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim are not known to each other.

A picture was taken of the suspect and given to investigators.

London, Ont., police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in an assault investigation on a city bus driver that took place last month.
London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an assault investigation on a city bus driver that took place last month. London Police Service

Police describe the suspect as a man with a slim build and blonde hair, wearing a black and red jacket, camouflage jogging pants, black shoes with white soles, a black toque and carrying a black and red satchel bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

