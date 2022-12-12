Police seek suspect after assault reported on city bus driver in London, Ont.

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an assault investigation on a city bus driver last month.
Read more: Trio charged after stolen truck hits Woodstock, Ont. police car during break-in
On Nov. 3, the driver stopped and entered a business in the area of Richmond and Mill streets. According to police, a man later entered the building and assaulted the driver before wielding a knife and chasing the victim out of the business.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
Police say the suspect and victim are not known to each other.
-
ChatGPT: Everything to know about the viral, ‘groundbreaking’ AI bot
-
Age is just a number: All South Koreans to become 1 or 2 years younger under new law
A picture was taken of the suspect and given to investigators.
Police describe the suspect as a man with a slim build and blonde hair, wearing a black and red jacket, camouflage jogging pants, black shoes with white soles, a black toque and carrying a black and red satchel bag.
Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Comments