Trio charged after stolen truck hits Woodstock, Ont. police car during break-in

A trio of suspects are facing charges after crashing into a police cruiser in Woodstock, Ont., during a reported break-and-enter.
Officers say they responded to Bysham Park Drive around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
When they arrived, investigators say they spotted three suspects in a stolen Chevy Silverado.
Officers say the pick-up truck then drove into a cruiser and the suspects ran away.
The officer in the cruiser wasn’t hurt.
With the help of the K9 Unit, officers were able to arrest all three suspects.
They range in age from 27 to 53 and face a number of charges, including theft and break and enter.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady
