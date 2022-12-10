Menu

Canada

Trio charged after stolen truck hits Woodstock, Ont. police car during break-in

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 10, 2022 2:51 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. File / Global News

A trio of suspects are facing charges after crashing into a police cruiser in Woodstock, Ont., during a reported break-and-enter.

Officers say they responded to Bysham Park Drive around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, investigators say they spotted three suspects in a stolen Chevy Silverado.

Read more: 1 injured in collision with London, Ont. police cruiser

Officers say the pick-up truck then drove into a cruiser and the suspects ran away.

The officer in the cruiser wasn’t hurt.

With the help of the K9 Unit, officers were able to arrest all three suspects.

Read more: Minor injuries reported after car takes air, lands on two parked vehicles in west London lot

They range in age from 27 to 53 and face a number of charges, including theft and break and enter.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady

