Traffic

Minor injuries reported after car takes air, lands on two parked vehicles in west London lot

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 19, 2022 12:28 pm
Police say the driver of the vehicle walked away with minor injuries. Courtesy: weirdwitch/Reddit

No serious injuries were reported after a car mounted a curb and went airborne in a west London, Ont., parking lot overnight Thursday, taking out a small tree and landing on top of two parked vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after midnight in the parking lot of the Pineridge residential complex located at 744 Proudfoot Lane, just north of Oxford Street West.

Few details about the incident have been released by police, who say the driver walked away with minor injuries.

Damage from the collision has been estimated at roughly $21,000, said Const. Sandasha Bough of London police late Thursday morning.

No charges have been laid in the incident, she said.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Courtesy: Sandra Vaughan
The parking lot of 744 Proudfoot Lane where Thursday’s crash occurred. Google Maps
