Minor injuries reported after car takes air, lands on two parked vehicles in west London lot

Send this page to someone via email

No serious injuries were reported after a car mounted a curb and went airborne in a west London, Ont., parking lot overnight Thursday, taking out a small tree and landing on top of two parked vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after midnight in the parking lot of the Pineridge residential complex located at 744 Proudfoot Lane, just north of Oxford Street West.

Few details about the incident have been released by police, who say the driver walked away with minor injuries.

Damage from the collision has been estimated at roughly $21,000, said Const. Sandasha Bough of London police late Thursday morning.

No charges have been laid in the incident, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The police investigation is ongoing.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Sandra Vaughan

View image in full screen The parking lot of 744 Proudfoot Lane where Thursday’s crash occurred. Google Maps