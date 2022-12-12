Menu

Crime

Balaquit killer handed 16-year sentence in Winnipeg court Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Son of Eduardo Balaquit speaks out following sentencing hearing for father’s killer'
Son of Eduardo Balaquit speaks out following sentencing hearing for father’s killer
Edward Balaquit, son of Eduardo Balaquit, spoke in front of the Manitoba Law Courts on Monday morning following the sentencing hearing for Kyle Pietz, the man found guilty of Eduardo's death. Edward said that whatever time is given to Pietz is never going to be enough.

The man convicted of killing Eduardo Balaquit has been sentenced to 16 years, minus time served.

Kyle Pietz, 37, was found guilty earlier this year of manslaughter in the death of the Winnipeg man, who was 59 at the time of his disappearance.

Balaquit’s body has never been found, despite extensive searches and appeals to the public from police and family members. He was last seen June 4, 2018, when he left home to go to his job as a night cleaner.

Read more: My heart is completely broken’ — Family of missing cleaner speaks at sentencing

Click to play video: 'Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in presumed death of Eduardo Balaquit'
Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in presumed death of Eduardo Balaquit

Police have been unable to determine how Balaquit died, but Pietz is alleged to have planned to rob him while he was working alone, and later disposed of his body.

At the time of Balaquit’s disappearance, Pietz was unemployed, in debt and defaulting on payments.

The Crown had asked for an 18-year sentence, plus a DNA order and a decade-long weapons prohibition. The defence had asked for a sentence of eight to 10 years.

Click to play video: 'Family of Eduardo Balaquit speak out at sentencing hearing'
Family of Eduardo Balaquit speak out at sentencing hearing

 

