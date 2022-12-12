Balaquit killer handed 16-year sentence in Winnipeg court Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The man convicted of killing Eduardo Balaquit has been sentenced to 16 years, minus time served.

Kyle Pietz, 37, was found guilty earlier this year of manslaughter in the death of the Winnipeg man, who was 59 at the time of his disappearance.

Balaquit’s body has never been found, despite extensive searches and appeals to the public from police and family members. He was last seen June 4, 2018, when he left home to go to his job as a night cleaner.

Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in presumed death of Eduardo Balaquit

Police have been unable to determine how Balaquit died, but Pietz is alleged to have planned to rob him while he was working alone, and later disposed of his body.

At the time of Balaquit’s disappearance, Pietz was unemployed, in debt and defaulting on payments.

The Crown had asked for an 18-year sentence, plus a DNA order and a decade-long weapons prohibition. The defence had asked for a sentence of eight to 10 years.