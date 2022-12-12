Comedian Kevin Hart announces tour dates in Halifax, Moncton in April, 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Stand-up comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform two shows in the Maritimes next year as part of his Reality Check tour.

In a release Monday, event promoter evenko announced that Hart is adding nine new North America shows to the tour next year, including shows in Halifax and Moncton.

Hart will perform at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on April 16 and the Avenir Centre in Moncton on April 17. Tickets will go on sale Friday and will be available through Hart’s website.

The release noted the event will be a “phone-free experience.”

“Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event,” it said. “Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.”

The release added that there will be designated phone use areas in the venue if people need to use them during the show.

The 2022 Reality Check tour, which included more than 80 shows, was named the No. 1 comedy tour of the year by Billboard and Hart won a People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

The new dates for the 2023 tour are as follows: