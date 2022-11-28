Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Singer Shania Twain adds second Moncton show to Queen of Me tour

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Shania Twain tells her life story in new Netflix documentary'
Shania Twain tells her life story in new Netflix documentary
Shania Twain’s “Not Just A Girl” is a new documentary spanning her career, detailing risks that she’s taken in her pursuit of an independent path. The documentary will be available starting July 26 on Netflix, the same day that a soundtrack album of the country star’s biggest hits arrives – Jul 20, 2022

Country music star Shania Twain will have a party for two — nights — in Moncton this spring after adding a second show in the New Brunswick city during her upcoming Queen of Me tour.

According to a release Monday from promoter evenko, Twain now has plans to perform Thursday, June 15 at Moncton’s Avenir Centre, the day after her previously-announced show scheduled for the same venue on June 14.

Tickets for the new Moncton show go on sale to the general public Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Read more: Music star Shania Twain announces concerts in Halifax and Moncton

According to Ticketmaster, there are still tickets available for the June 14 show in Moncton, with prices ranging between $444 and $1,690.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The tour — which will follow the February 2023 release of her new album Queen of Me, her first since 2017 — will also include a stop at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on June 12, which was announced along with the original tour dates at the end of October.

The Ticket Atlantic website indicates the Halifax show is entirely sold out.

Read more: Shania Twain 2023 world tour: Singer plans 17 stops in Canada

Twain, the best-selling female artist in the history of country music, also added five new stops to the tour in Glasgow, UK, Bethel, NY, New Orleans, LA, Leeds, UK and Amsterdam, NL.

The Queen of Me tour will now have 55 shows across 49 cities. It’s set to kick off in Spokane, WA on April 28, making stops throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe before wrapping up Sept. 30 in Amsterdam.

Country MusicShania Twainshania twain tourAvenir Centrequeen of me tourShania Twain halifaxShania Twain Moncton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers