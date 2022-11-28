Singer Shania Twain adds second Moncton show to Queen of Me tour

Send this page to someone via email

Country music star Shania Twain will have a party for two — nights — in Moncton this spring after adding a second show in the New Brunswick city during her upcoming Queen of Me tour.

According to a release Monday from promoter evenko, Twain now has plans to perform Thursday, June 15 at Moncton’s Avenir Centre, the day after her previously-announced show scheduled for the same venue on June 14.

Tickets for the new Moncton show go on sale to the general public Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

According to Ticketmaster, there are still tickets available for the June 14 show in Moncton, with prices ranging between $444 and $1,690.

The tour — which will follow the February 2023 release of her new album Queen of Me, her first since 2017 — will also include a stop at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on June 12, which was announced along with the original tour dates at the end of October.

The Ticket Atlantic website indicates the Halifax show is entirely sold out.

Twain, the best-selling female artist in the history of country music, also added five new stops to the tour in Glasgow, UK, Bethel, NY, New Orleans, LA, Leeds, UK and Amsterdam, NL.

The Queen of Me tour will now have 55 shows across 49 cities. It’s set to kick off in Spokane, WA on April 28, making stops throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe before wrapping up Sept. 30 in Amsterdam.