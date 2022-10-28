Music star Shania Twain announces concerts in Halifax and Moncton

See more sharing options

The best-selling female artist in the history of country music is coming to play shows in the Maritimes.

Shania Twain is set to perform in Halifax on June 12, and in Moncton on June 14, 2023.

The concerts will follow the release of her new album Queen of Me, which she’s set to release Feb. 3 — her first album out since 2017.

Twain’s Queen of Me Tour will see 49 performances worldwide, kicking off at the end of April going into the start of fall 2023.

“Shania will make it feel like summer forever, like only she can…,” read a news release.

The release said tickets will go on sale on Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. local time for the Maritimes shows.

In Halifax, the show will be held at the Scotiabank Centre, and it will be held at the Avenir Centre in Moncton.

The release also said $1 of every ticket purchased for the show will be donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC), a registered charity Twain founded to help children living in poverty in Canada.