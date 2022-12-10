Menu

Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon closed due to avalanche hazard

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 1:11 pm
Road and weather conditions at Boston Bar on Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022. Boston Bar is around halfway between Hope and Lytton. View image in full screen
Road and weather conditions at Boston Bar on Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022. Boston Bar is around halfway between Hope and Lytton. Drive BC

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon was closed in both directions Friday evening and remains off-limits to traffic as of Saturday morning.

The 100-kilometre closure between Hope and Lytton happened around 8 p.m. due to an avalanche hazard at Jackass Mountain.

Read more: Snowfall alert issued for Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, east Vancouver Island

DriveBC says technicians are on sight assessing the situation.

Notably, local traffic is allowed from Hope to Boothroyd and Lytton to Kanaka Bar.

Saturday’s weather forecast for the area is calling for snow of up to 5 cm, along with 20 km/h winds before becoming cloudy in the afternoon.

For the latest highway conditions in the province, visit DriveBC.

