Snowfall alert issued for Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, east Vancouver Island

A snowfall alert has been issued for Whistler and east Vancouver Island.

Issued on Friday morning by Environment Canada, the alert says an approaching low-pressure system will see heavy snow in the evening in some areas.

However, Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon says all of the South Coast should prepare for the potential of snow at higher elevations.

“Freezing levels could drop to roughly 300 metres,” says Gordon.

“Areas away from the water across Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and higher terrain across the Lower Mainland, have the potential for snow or wet snow and slippery conditions on the roads.”

Snowfall warning is in place for East Van. Island -10 cm tonight!

HOWEVER, ALL of S. Coast should prepare for the potential of higher elevation snow or wet snow this evening/overnight. Slippery roads conditions possible into Saturday early morning. @GlobalBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/cWUWP4JWDB — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 9, 2022

From Courtenay to Campbell River on Vancouver Island, Environment Canada is projecting 10 centimetres of snow, while 15 to 25 centimetres is in the forecast for Whistler and sections of the Sea to Sky Highway.

“Precipitation will start as rain this afternoon then become mixed with snow at sea level this evening,” said the national weather agency.

“Over higher elevations, rain will change to snow this evening as precipitation rates increase and snow levels lower. Snowfall amounts near 10 cm is expected by Saturday morning before the snow changes back to rain.”

A wind warning has also been issued for Victoria, where southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h are expected Friday evening. The winds are expected to ease early Saturday.

“In addition to the very strong winds, this event will also coincide with local high tides at 10 a.m., on Saturday,” said Environment Canada.

“The combined force of the two could create a high-water level situation along beaches affecting coastal walkways and debris washing further up the shoreline. Extra caution is recommended during this time.”