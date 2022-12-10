Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigating 2 separate shootings

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 11:01 am
Hamilton Police investigate what they are calling a suspicious death in the central city View image in full screen
In each of the shootings, Hamilton Police say they are actively investigating and asking residents in the respective areas to review their security surveillance cameras around the time of incidents. Global News

Hamilton Police are investigating two more shootings in the city.

Police say both happened early Saturday morning and are believed to be “targeted” incidents. In each case, a victim has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the first incident just before 4:00 a.m. in the area of Upper James Street and Churchill Avenue.

Police say one victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening injury and two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot.

Read more: Hamilton police make arrest after downtown shooting

The second incident occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting that had just occurred in the area of Sherman Ave N between Barton St E and Princess St.

An adult male victim was located and taken to hospital, where his injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

In each of the shootings, Hamilton Police say they are actively investigating and asking residents in the respective areas to review their security surveillance cameras around the time of incidents.

