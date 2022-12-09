Break-in suspect arrested after morning foot chase, say Kelowna RCMP

See more sharing options

A wanted man was arrested, say Kelowna RCMP, following a foot chase after a local business was broken into Friday morning.

According to police, a business alarm in the 2300 block of Baron Road went off around 5 a.m., with officers responding and locating a suspect just west of the area.

“While trying to identify the individual, the male suspect fled on foot, but was tracked down shortly after running and was arrested,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Police then collected video surveillance from the business, which purportedly showed the suspect entering the store, taking items, then leaving.

After being arrested, police learned that the suspect — who is facing a charge of break and enter — had four outstanding warrants for breaking and entering in other B.C. communities.

“Our team was able to respond quickly to the alarm call and track down the individuals responsible,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“This particular individual is well-known to police and, thanks to the great work by our officers, he is in custody.”