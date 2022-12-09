Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Haitians want new government but are torn on military intervention, MPs hear

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Chaos in Haiti: What is Canada’s responsibility?'
Chaos in Haiti: What is Canada’s responsibility?
WATCH - Chaos in Haiti: What is Canada’s responsibility? – Nov 22, 2022

Citizen and business groups are rallying for a political consensus to get Haiti out of humanitarian and political crises, but remain split on the idea of a military intervention.

Advocates in Canada and abroad told the House of Commons subcommittee on international human rights that there must be a widely accepted plan for a transitional government in Haiti.

Read more: Bob Rae seeks diplomatic breakthrough in Haiti amid talks of military intervention

The country has not had elections since before the COVID-19 pandemic and a power vacuum has allowed violent gangs to take control of critical infrastructure, leading to massacres and a cholera outbreak.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The unpopular government has asked for a foreign military intervention to create a humanitarian corridor, a move endorsed by the United Nations Secretary-General as well as the International Crisis Group.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau promises $16.5 million in aid to stabilize Haiti as Francophonie summit closes'
Trudeau promises $16.5 million in aid to stabilize Haiti as Francophonie summit closes

But some Haitians have pushed back on the idea, with one telling MPs that it will only lead to more chaos and that the government’s request is tantamount to treason.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sent Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, to Haiti to try and find a path to consensus.

HaitiHaiti protestsHaiti CrisisHaiti newsCanada HaitiHaiti Unresthaiti canadaHaiti Protesthaiti todayhaiti updatesHaiti updateHaiti crises
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers