Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bob Rae seeks diplomatic breakthrough in Haiti amid talks of military intervention

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2022 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Chaos in Haiti: What is Canada’s responsibility?'
Chaos in Haiti: What is Canada’s responsibility?
WATCH ABOVE: Chaos in Haiti -- What is Canada’s responsibility? – Nov 22, 2022

Canada is trying to dislodge a political impasse in Haiti by sending one of its top diplomats to that country.

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, starts an in-person push for negotiations Wednesday in Port-au-Prince.

Read more: Canada targets 3 wealthy Haitians with sanctions amid unrest in Caribbean nation

Haiti is facing a series of crises, as armed gangs block access to fuel and essentials, leading to water and power outages that is worsening an outbreak of cholera.

The Haitian government has asked for a foreign military to intervene and push out the gangs, but opponents argue that might only prolong an unpopular government in a country that has not had elections since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Living conditions in Haiti deteriorate amid economic crisis, rampant crime'
Living conditions in Haiti deteriorate amid economic crisis, rampant crime

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada might be part of an intervention, but only if there is a consensus among Haiti’s fractured political scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Rae’s three-day visit will include talks with politicians, grassroots groups and the United Nations, on how Canada could play a role in what the Liberals say would be “Haitian-led solutions.”

HaitiBob RaeHaiti CrisisHaiti newsCanada HaitiCanada sanctions HaitiHaiti military interventionBob Rae diplomatic mission HaitiBob Rae HaitiCanada intervention in Haiti
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers