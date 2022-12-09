Calgary police responding to ‘disturbance’ at 17 Avenue bank

Calgary police have a part of the busy 17 Avenue S.W. blocked off from traffic in front of a bank.
“We are currently on scene responding to reports of a disturbance at the CIBC bank located at 1222 -17 Ave. S.W.” the Calgary Police Service posted to social media at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
“We are asking people to please avoid the area until further notice.”
Foot and vehicle traffic is closed off in both directions between 11 Street and 12 Street S.W.
EMS confirmed to Global News there were no injuries.
More to come…
