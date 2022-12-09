Calgary police responding to ‘disturbance’ at 17 Avenue bank

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police have a part of the busy 17 Avenue S.W. blocked off from traffic in front of a bank.

“We are currently on scene responding to reports of a disturbance at the CIBC bank located at 1222 -17 Ave. S.W.” the Calgary Police Service posted to social media at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

“We are asking people to please avoid the area until further notice.”

Foot and vehicle traffic is closed off in both directions between 11 Street and 12 Street S.W.

EMS confirmed to Global News there were no injuries.

Emergency crews on scene at the CIBC on 17 Ave near 12 St SW for a bank robbery. EMS confirms no reports of injuries 17 Ave is closed off at 11 & 12 st#yyc pic.twitter.com/vFUmW8Ga7h — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) December 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…