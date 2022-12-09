Menu

Canada

Maintenance issues force Flair Airlines to cancel, delay flights at Waterloo airport

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 12:21 pm
flair-air-new-fleet-2021-A.jpeg View image in full screen
File: A Flair Airline aircraft. Global News

Flair Airlines cancelled flights and delayed others Friday at Waterloo International Airport (YKF) as the airline experienced maintenance delays on two planes while also being without the plane that overshot the runway last month.

“Unfortunately there have been service disruptions at YKF due to unforeseen delays with maintenance on two aircraft based there, coupled with the aircraft involved in the excursion,” a spokesperson told Global News.

“The airline anticipates this will be a very short-term disruption and sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers.”

Read more: Flair Airlines flight from Vancouver leaves runway at Waterloo International Airport

A number of flights were cancelled or delayed on Thursday while it was a similar story on Friday.

A flight which was to arrive from Edmonton at 5:40 p.m. was cancelled while another which is set to depart for Montreal at 3:35 p.m. has also been cancelled, according to the airport’s website.

Meanwhile, a plane coming from Calgary is also listed as being late while a flight headed to Vancouver is also delayed and a flight coming in from Vancouver on Saturday morning is also delayed.

Read more: London International Airport looking towards next summer with new Flair flights

This is the second time in a month the company has had issues with planes at the airport as a flight arriving from Vancouver on Nov. 25 overshot the runway.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said there were no injuries reported among the 134 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsFlair AirlinesFlair Airlines KitchenerFlair Airlines Waterloo International AirportFlair Airlines cancellationsFlair Airlines delays
