London International Airport looking towards next summer with new Flair flights

London International Airport is continuing to add some flair to its terminals with two new flight destinations from the east to the west for summer 2023.

Flair, Canada’s largest ultra-low fare carrier and the fastest-growing airline in the country, ranking in at number three in size, announced Thursday morning that interested travellers can start looking past the cold winter months, introducing flights to Halifax and Vancouver starting next year.

“For too long, Londoners have had to connect through major hubs and they’re longing for more direct nonstop service to exciting destinations,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport.

“With the addition of Vancouver and Halifax, Flair is giving London and the surrounding region exactly what they’ve been asking for and we couldn’t be more happy to continue to grow this partnership.

“This is huge for the airport and the community.”

Flair’s expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft currently serves more than 35 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The partnership between the local airline and airport was announced back in June, with the newly-added destinations building on previously scheduled service to Tucson, Ariz., beginning Dec. 5, 2022.

“We’ve seen the excitement here in London after announcing our Tucson service earlier this year and we are thrilled to offer new and affordable options in the market,” said Garth Lund, chief commercial officer at Flair.

“Whether you’re looking for sun or to reconnect with family across the country, we’re making it easier for Londoners to connect the dots.”

Earlier this year, Flair was under review to determine whether the airline should be considered Canadian after it received a sizeable investment by a U.S.-based company.

However, on June 1, just before their partnership with London International Airport was announced, the Canadian Transportation Agency declared Flair to be Canadian and that its licence would not be revoked.

McFadzean said the process of establishing the partnership with the airline “began pretty quickly” as initial discussions began back in February.

Both east and west routes will be served three times weekly, according to officials, with service to Vancouver beginning on June 7, 2023, and service to Halifax beginning on June 8, 2023.

Let’s add more Flair, London! We’re thrilled to announce that ultra-low fare airline Flair will fly domestic to the east and west this summer, direct from YXU! Beginning June 2023, @FlairAirlines will launch 3x weekly service from London to Vancouver and Halifax! #flyyxu #flair pic.twitter.com/OqxXgs23CC — London International Airport (@flyyxu) November 3, 2022

Mayor Ed Holder said that this partnership and the expansion of various forms of local travel is needed in the city.

“Flair, for supporting the city, which is the fastest growing city east of Vancouver, I think your confidence is well placed because London is a major transportation hub,” he said. “This to me adds more credence to that, not just as a statement, but when we look at what we do in terms of rail, buses, and other means of travel, this is absolutely what London needs.”

“Thank you,” Holder continued. “We don’t say that often enough to our corporate leaderships in this community, but you are now part of the London family. We honour you and thank you for the connectivity that you have added to this great city.”

When talking about the future of Flair’s partnership with London International Airport, Eric Tanner, chief commercial officer and vice president of network planning and revenue management, says that the possibilities are “limitless.”

“In terms of the future, I think London, for a long time, has been starved to point-to-point flying, and I put particular emphasis, frankly, on domestic flying. But in terms of flying around Canada it shouldn’t have to require commuting to Toronto to do so,” he said.

“There’s tremendous opportunity here in the London market,” McFadzean added. “I think this is just going to prove to Flair that London is a market that they want to continue to invest further in and continue to add more breadth and depth to the service.

“We look forward to continuing to build our partnership with Flair and to welcoming new and returning passengers to London’s easy and comfortable airport,” he concluded.

For more information about Flair flights offered through London International Airport, visit their website.