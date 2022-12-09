Kitchener Rangers hold off Petes during Thursday night showdown in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers were on the road in Peterborough Thursday night, where they held off the Petes by a 4-3 score, recording their third win in as many games.

Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf opened the scoring on the power play just over 2:29 into the opening period before Reid Valade doubled the team’s advantage about 12 minutes later.

Just over 60 seconds after that, Roman Schmidt also found the back of the net, giving the Rangers a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period.

With less than three minutes to play in the second period, Valade scored his second of the game but that was when the Petes woke up.

Tucker Robertson and Chase Stillman would score before the second period was over to halve the Rangers lead at the end of two.

Peterborough’s Jack Van Volsen scored at the 4:31 mark but that was when the Rangers and goaltender Marcus Vandenberg closed the door on the Petes.

He made 43 saves to record the victory, while Petes netminder Michael Simpson made 28 saves in a losing effort.

There is no rest for the Rangers, though, as they will host the Niagara IceDogs on Friday night at the Aud.