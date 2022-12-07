Menu

Sports

Luca DiFelice signs on with Kitchener Rangers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 9:25 am

Fourth-round draft pick Luca DiFelice signed on with the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday and was quickly inserted into the lineup for the win over the Guelph Storm.

“Luca is highly regarded as one of the top goaltenders in the 2022 OHL Draft,” said Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers collect 9,962 stuffies and a win during annual Teddy Bear Toss

“He is a competitor on the ice and will be a great addition to our club. We look forward to developing Luca moving forward.”

The Rangers selected DiFelice 72nd overall in last summer’s draft, making him the second-highest selection over the past eight years, behind Jackson Parsons, who was taken in the third round in 2020.

Read more: Francesco Pinelli leads Kitchener Rangers to weekend win over Guelph Storm

DiFelice, who is currently suiting up for the Toronto Marlboros U18 AAA team, was brought on due to a rash of injuries to two of the three current ‘tenders.

The team recently announced that Parsons needs surgery and was lost for the year while Marco Costantini has also been sidelined.

