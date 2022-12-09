Menu

Crime

Teenage exchange student sexually assaulted at Victoria, B.C.’s Topaz Park, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 11:07 am
Teenage exchange student sexually assaulted at Victoria, B.C.’s Topaz Park, police say
Victoria police are investigating a sexual assault on a teenage girl that happened in a park in broad daylight.

A teenage girl, who is an exchange student, was sexually assaulted by two men at Topaz Park, Victoria police say.

The incident took place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

“The teen girl was walking through Topaz Park when two men blocked her path. The two men stopped the girl near the field house and washrooms near Finlayson and Glasgow streets,” Victoria police said in a release.

“After stopping the girl, the two men sexually assaulted her. She was able to break free of the men and run to a safe place where she informed a responsible adult about what had occurred.”

Police describe the two men as both around 60 years old, with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Both men were wearing black shirts, pants, and shoes and carrying large black backpacks.

They also both had a dishevelled appearance.

Victoria police say the girl has been connected with supports and her parents, who live in a different country, have been contacted.

VicPD has supports for those impacted by sexual violence that can be found online.

Support is available for those who have been victimized: 

  • The Department of Justice Victim Services Directory includes a list of support services in your area.
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
