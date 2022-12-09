Teenage exchange student sexually assaulted at Victoria, B.C.’s Topaz Park, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage girl, who is an exchange student, was sexually assaulted by two men at Topaz Park, Victoria police say.

The incident took place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

A teen girl, who is also an exchange student, was sexually assaulted by 2 men as she walked through Topaz Park btwn 9-10 Tuesday morning. #yyj | https://t.co/MpbQNwYGzn pic.twitter.com/5ZENGcD8sY — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“The teen girl was walking through Topaz Park when two men blocked her path. The two men stopped the girl near the field house and washrooms near Finlayson and Glasgow streets,” Victoria police said in a release.

“After stopping the girl, the two men sexually assaulted her. She was able to break free of the men and run to a safe place where she informed a responsible adult about what had occurred.”

Read more: Victoria police seek to identify woman found dead at site of November fire

Police describe the two men as both around 60 years old, with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Both men were wearing black shirts, pants, and shoes and carrying large black backpacks.

They also both had a dishevelled appearance.

0:41 Massage therapist working in Surrey charged with assault

Victoria police say the girl has been connected with supports and her parents, who live in a different country, have been contacted.

Story continues below advertisement

VicPD has supports for those impacted by sexual violence that can be found online.

Support is available for those who have been victimized: