Victoria police seek to identify woman found dead at site of November fire

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman found dead after crews extinguished a structure fire last month.
Crews were called to the fire in the 1100-block of View Street on Nov. 11. Investigators don’t believe the fire or the woman’s death are suspicious.
In a Tuesday media release, police said they believe the woman may have been homeless, and that a Walmart shopping cart with her belongings was found at the scene.
An autopsy revealed the woman had a history of ankle surgery, including a plate and pins in her left ankle. She also had gold crowns in her lower right and left jaw.
At the time of her death, she was wearing black size 9.5 Columbia boots with fur around the top. She also had a distinctive gold chain with two large gold pieces on it and two pendants.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
