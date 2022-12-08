Menu

Crime

IIO investigate serious injury of man during arrest by Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 7:49 pm
The Independent Investigations Office is probing an arrest in Vancouver's Railtown neighbourhood Tuesday that left a suspect seriously injured. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office is probing an arrest in Vancouver's Railtown neighbourhood Tuesday that left a suspect seriously injured. Global News

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by Vancouver police on Tuesday.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 300-block of Alexander Street.

Officers were responding to reports of a man threatening others with a weapon.

Read more: Vancouver councillors vote to move ahead on body-worn cameras for police

Police told the IIO the man did not comply with officers’ commands, and “sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury during his arrest.”

Vancouver police told Global News the incident was unrelated to another situation in the same block on Sunday night when a man was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun in his apartment.

Anyone who witnessed the Tuesday arrest or has video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

