IIO investigate serious injury of man during arrest by Vancouver police

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by Vancouver police on Tuesday.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 300-block of Alexander Street.
Officers were responding to reports of a man threatening others with a weapon.
Read more: Vancouver councillors vote to move ahead on body-worn cameras for police
Police told the IIO the man did not comply with officers’ commands, and “sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury during his arrest.”
Vancouver police told Global News the incident was unrelated to another situation in the same block on Sunday night when a man was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun in his apartment.
Anyone who witnessed the Tuesday arrest or has video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.
