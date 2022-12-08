Swan River, Man. suspect in custody after incident at local business

A Swan River man is in custody after a robbery in the western Manitoba town Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP said they were called to a disturbance on Main Street around 1:35 p.m., where they discovered that a nearby business had been robbed.
According to police, a man assaulted an employee and threw items at him before fleeing the scene when the employee went for help. The employee, 34, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers found the suspect a short time later.
A 22-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery and mischief.
RCMP continue to investigate.
