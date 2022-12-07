Ashern, Man. suspect charged in attempted robbery with knife, stick, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old suspect from Ashern, Man., is facing a number of charges after an armed robbery at a business on Highway 6 early Monday morning.

RCMP said they were called to the business just before 4 a.m., and while en route, received a second emergency call, saying the suspect was fighting with employees.

According to police, the man — armed with a knife and a stick — demanded cash and cigarettes. When he was interrupted by a second employee, he became violent and he was restrained by other staff members until officers arrived.

One employee had minor physical injuries, police said.

The suspect is now in custody facing two counts of robbery and failing to comply, along with charges of assault and assault with a weapon.

