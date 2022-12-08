Suspect was on foot, bike in area hours before woman killed at Mississauga gas station: police

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Mississauga gas station employee late Saturday was on foot and riding a bicycle in the area hours before the killing, police say.

Brampton resident Pawanpreet Kaur was shot and killed around 10:40 p.m. Saturday at a gas station in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West.

Global News learned that Kaur had just stepped out of the front doors of the gas station when she was shot multiple times.

Police have said they believe the incident was targeted.

Insp. Todd Leach provided an update on the investigation in a video posted online Wednesday. Leach provided additional information on the suspect, surveillance video of the suspect on a bicycle, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A photo of Kaur was also released by police for the first time.

“Through extensive video canvasing and witness interviews, investigators have determined that the suspect was on foot in the vicinity of the homicide scene three hours prior to the shooting,” Leach said.

“During this timeframe, they were observed both on foot and riding a bicycle. The suspect may or may not have visited this location in the past.”

Leach said the suspect was wearing a three-quarter length dark jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants, and white gloves.

“The suspect did not pull the hood up over their head until shortly before shooting the victim at close range,” Leach said.

After the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene westbound across Creditview Road, the west on Britannia Road and continued west onto Camgreen Circle, Leach said.

Leach said police have seized the bicycle the suspect was using. He said it may have been stolen.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have a similar bike to check and ensure you are still in possession of it,” he said.

“If you find that it is missing, please contact the homicide bureau, even if you have already previously reported it stolen.”

Leach added that there were several cars in the lineup for the car wash at the gas station and in the drive-thru of a nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken around the time of the incident.

He asked that anyone with a dashcam review their video footage from between 6 p.m. Saturday and midnight.

“Your camera may have vital evidence of what led up to this incident,” Leach said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.