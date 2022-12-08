Honey and Barry Sherman’s daughter issues info appeal ahead of 5 year anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The daughter of Honey and Barry Sherman has issued a plea for information in the unsolved murder case of her parents ahead of the five-year anniversary of their deaths.

“Five years ago, on December 13, 2017, my beloved parents, Honey and Barry Sherman, were brutally murdered in their Toronto home,” Alex Krawczyk wrote. “So far there has been no justice for them and no closure for me and my family.”

Honey and Barry Sherman were found dead by the couple’s real estate agent in their mansion on Old Colony Road, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, on Dec. 15, 2017.

Investigators said Barry and Honey were found dead in the lower-level pool area, reportedly hanging by belts from a railing on the pool deck and wearing their clothing.

An autopsy determined the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.”

It was also determined that the couple likely died two days before they were found, as neither of the two had communicated with friends or family from that timeframe until their bodies were discovered.

Barry Sherman was the founder and CEO of pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc., a generic drug-maker. The couple were philanthropists and well-known members of Toronto society, sparking intense interest in their deaths and the resulting police investigation.

Last year on the four-year anniversary, police released a video of a possible suspect wanted in connection with the double homicide investigation of the billionaire couple.

In the roughly 20-second video, a person dressed in dark clothing can be seen walking down a sidewalk on a snow-covered night in the neighbourhood.

As of Thursday, the case of Honey and Barry Sherman remains unsolved.

“My heart is broken. My loss is immeasurable. My children have lost their grandparents. We miss their guidance, love, and wisdom,” Krawczyk said.

“The horrific manner in which they were taken from us has been extremely traumatic and has irreparably damaged the fabric of our community,” she continued.

View image in full screen Honey and Barry Sherman. CNW Group/Alex Krawczyk

A private $10-million reward for information leading to a conviction, offered by the family in 2018, is still available.

Krawczyk is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Toronto Police at shermantips@torontopolice.on.ca.

“Your information is urgently needed to help solve this crime and bring those responsible to justice. We cannot let another year pass without justice being done.”

— With files from The Canadian Press