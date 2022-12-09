Quebec hockey player alleges racial slur hurled his way during game: ‘I was in shock’

Aiden Chase says no words can stop him from returning to the rink. Not even a derogatory epithet allegedly hurled his way by an opponent.

“My love for this sport is too strong to let something like that affect me,” he told Global News on Friday.

Chase is a forward with the Île-Perrot Riverains hockey Midget A team. The club faced off against the Braves de Valleyfield on Saturday evening. The 16-year-old says an opponent called him the n-word near the end of the game

“At first I was in shock and then I was like, really upset,” said Chase.

In a video taken during the game and obtained by Global News, Chase can be seen skating toward the player he is alleging hurled the racial slur. Chase then breaks away, skating to his bench to tell his coaches, he said in the interview.

Aiden Chase says the support he's received from his teammates and coaches has made him feel much better about the incident.

Assistant coach Jason McCaig can then be seen approaching the referee. McCaig said he went to the referee to make sure what was allegedly said to his player was listed on the game sheet so a suspension could be levied.

“He told me, ‘I heard everything. It’ll be on the scoresheet,'” said McCaig, who expects the player who made the alleged racial slur to receive at least a five-game suspension.

Aiden’s mom, Laurie Philipps, was watching the game in the stands. While she didn’t hear what was allegedly said, she said as soon as her son reacted, she knew something was wrong.

“My heart sank. Obviously, I was sad for him and I was really proud, though, to see how he reacted,” said Philipps.

When Chase told his coaches, his teammates also allegedly heard what transpired after the final whistle. Both teams cleared the benches and a melee ensued.

“It was really sad to see how, first of all, that it took place in the first place, but that how much it exploded into this big situation,” said Philipps.

1:04 Quebec police investigate minor league hockey melee, allegedly instigated by racial slur

In the video, McCaig is seen pulling his players out of the incident before what is believed to be an opposing coach allegedly pushes him to the ground.

“I have a contusion on my hip and a bruise about the size of a grapefruit, but other than that, I’ll be fine,” McCaig said.

Sûreté du Québec officers were called to the rink Saturday night. The provincial police refused an interview with Global News, citing an ongoing investigation.

McCaig said he filed a complaint against a Valleyfield coach at the police station.

Valleyfield Minor Hockey Association refused to comment on the allegations, referring Global News to Hockey Lac St-Louis.

The league, in a statement, wrote, “these are not the actions and values that we wish to transmit to our youth,” adding that, “the people involved will be called before a disciplinary committee.”