TDSB could see record high number of violent incidents if current trend continues

A report prepared by Toronto District School Board (TDSB) staff points to escalating violence at public schools in the city.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the document states that if the current trend continues, the board would be on track to report its highest number of violent incidents since 2000, when it first began tracking that data.

On Wednesday evening, the board held a continuation of a Monday night’s special meeting, which included virtual submissions from parents, youth advocates, trustees and community leaders.

In recent weeks, the country’s largest school board has grappled with rising reports of violence, and numerous lockdowns.

One of the most contentious issues to arise from discussions about possible solutions was the concept of reintroducing police officers to schools.

The decision to scrap the School Resource Officer (SRO) program was made five years ago, following many calls for its dismantling. While SROs no longer walk the hallways at Toronto public schools, the board continues to have conversations with Toronto police.

“While trustees ended the SRO program back in 2017, that didn’t mean the relationship with Toronto police went away,” said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird. “We have continued to work with Toronto police over the years on urgent safety concerns.

“The fact is, if we believe there is any imminent threat to our students, staff, or immediate school community, we’re calling 911. We need police to help support us in that.”

In the meantime, Bird says the board has made investments such as more school-based safety monitors, child and youth workers and councillors, social workers and additional staff.

Andrea Vásquez Jiménez was among those applauding the decision to part ways with police in schools.

“The evidence, the research, the reports — what it shows is having police around detrimentally, negatively impacts students,” said the director and principal consultant of Policing-Free Schools.

Vásquez Jiménez says that effect is especially felt by Black, African diasporic communities.

Last week, Global News spoke to OSSTF Toronto president Michelle Teixeira about concerns voiced by staff members at York Memorial. Fourteen of them took part in a work refusal, largely due to significant safety concerns.

“Teachers, as everyone does, have the right to work in a healthy and safe workplace. But you know, teachers do what they do because they want the best for their students, and they want their students to feel safe, sometimes more than they want themselves to feel safe,” she said.

“This really has to be a partnership and a conversation between the board and the government, and the unions about how we can increase those supports for students.

“We know that some teachers have actually gone on sick leave because of injuries they’ve sustained in the workplace and even some administration as well at the school. So obviously that’s not acceptable.”

On Wednesday evening, the board announced a new administrative team for the west Toronto high school.

On Jan. 9, Donald Drummond will officially become principal of York Memorial. Drummond is currently at Emery Collegiate Institute.