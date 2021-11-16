Menu

Crime

2 seriously injured after fight at east Toronto school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 4:01 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Two people were seriously injured after a fight and reported stabbing at an east Toronto school Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, near Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive, just after 3 p.m.

Police said there was a fight on the school grounds and reports of a young person who had been stabbed and was unconscious.

Officers arrived at the scene and located two victims, one of whom was rushed to hospital with “very serious injuries.”

The second victim also suffered serious injuries and was being taken to hospital, police said.

There is no word on whether the victims are students at the school.

Police said that one male suspect is in custody, there is no one outstanding and there is no danger to the community.

The school is currently in hold and secure as officers investigate.

