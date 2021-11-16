2 seriously injured after fight at east Toronto school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were seriously injured after a fight and reported stabbing at an east Toronto school Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, near Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive, just after 3 p.m.

Police said there was a fight on the school grounds and reports of a young person who had been stabbed and was unconscious.

Officers arrived at the scene and located two victims, one of whom was rushed to hospital with “very serious injuries.”

The second victim also suffered serious injuries and was being taken to hospital, police said.

There is no word on whether the victims are students at the school.

Police said that one male suspect is in custody, there is no one outstanding and there is no danger to the community.

The school is currently in hold and secure as officers investigate.

Victoria Park CI is currently in Hold & Secure due to a police investigation in the area. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) November 16, 2021

STABBING:

Victoria Park Collegiate

– 2nd victim has serious injuries

– Being transported to hospital

– School is in Hold n Secure

– Officers searching area

– Have located suspect

– 1 male in custody

– No one outstanding

– No danger to community

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 16, 2021

